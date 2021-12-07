We’ll remain on the quiet and dry side of things tonight through the first half of Wednesday. Temperatures will fall back into the teens and 20s though by daybreak. Light snow is expected for Wednesday afternoon with minor accumulations.

A few flurries and light snow showers are possible during the morning, but with dry air in place it’ll take a while for any snow to reach the ground.

The best chance to see some steady light snow is during the afternoon hours and into the evening rush. However, roads should be manageable as only a coating to an inch or two is expected. Some locally higher amounts are possible across the higher terrain.

This system is fairly weak and a quick mover. The main low pressure will pass well to the south of New England later tomorrow and tomorrow night. Light snow is expected during the evening commute but shouldn’t cause too many issues with the exception of some higher elevations.

The disorganized nature of this storm combined with being on the fringe of the precipitation is why totals will be lower in addition to the storm just not being all that strong.

Light snow lingers into tomorrow night for us locally. The system does strengthen as it moves north and east off of Nova Scotia but by then high pressure will be dominating our weather for Thursday.