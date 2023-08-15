Smuggler’s Notch was closed for several hours Tuesday when an Ohio truck driver failed to navigate the narrow mountain pass and became stuck.
Billy Tolson, 66, of Loraine, Ohio, admitted to police that, enroute to Franklin Foods in Enosburg, he ignored signs that warn drivers they’ll be fined if they get stuck in the Notch.
Tolson told officers he thought he could make it through, according to police.
Tolson joins about a half-dozen drivers whose tractor-trailers were simply too big for passage this summer, resulting in fines for closing the road. The company Tolson works for, Eagle Logistics, was issued a traffic ticket with a fine of $2,347.00 and 2 points.
McRae’s Towing removed Tolson’s truck.