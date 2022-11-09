A proposal that changes the wording in the Vermont State Constitution around slavery has been passed.

Former Vermont State Lawmaker Debbie Ingram who helped craft the proposal calls it a major step forward in Vermont’s state history.

“I was elated last night when I watched the election returns to see what a huge margin proposal two won by,” says Debbie Ingram. “It’s a testament of Vermonters being really decent people.”

The proposal removes slavery loopholes.

To be exact, the change eliminates the sentence, “after arriving to the age of 21 years — unless bound by another person’s consent after arriving to such age or bound by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs or the like.” It replaces this sentence with “slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”

“This could have an impact in terms of practices that they have like payment of prison labor,” Ingram says. “It could have an impact on human trafficking laws or elsewhere.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 90% of Vermonters voted in favor of Proposal Two, with some precincts not yet reporting. Still, over 18,000 Vermonters voted against it.

“it is disturbing to see so many people vote against but quite frankly, I thought we were going to see even more people,” Ingram says.

Four other states also had questions clarifying language on slavery. Alabama, Oregon, and Tennessee all passed their proposals. However, Louisiana turned down a ballot measure to remove language from the state constitution that permits slavery as a form of punishment for criminal convictions.