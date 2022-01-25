Antiques Roadshow, the popular PBS series and 19-time EMMY Award nominee, will make its first visit to Vermont with an all-day appraisal at the Shelburne Museum on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The visit to Shelburne will cap a five-city tour for the show’s 27th season, which will also include stops in Nashville, Boise, Santa Fe, and Woodside, Calif. Most appraisals and filming this year will take place outdoors, and production will follow the show’s COVID-19 policies.

Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. Guests will receive free evaluations from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers.

Admission is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household at pbs.org/roadshowtickets. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 21, 2022.

“This is an amazing opportunity to spotlight our unique history, art and culture,” said Scott Finn, president & CEO of VPR & Vermont PBS. “Antiques Roadshow is one of our most popular shows, and folks around the region will be eager to be a part of it.