Vermont State Police say a Bennington County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle struck another car on VT Route 30 in Rupert Friday, while travelling too fast for the snowy conditions.

According to the Associated Press, Deputy Eaden Ryan, 23, is facing a charge after he lost control around a curve, crossed the center line, and hit David Holbrook, 34, of Glens Fall, NY.

There are no reports of any injuries, but police say both vehicles are severely damaged.