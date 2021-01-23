Appeal of Steven Bourgoin murder case goes to Vermont Supreme Court

It could take months for the Vermont Supreme Court to rule on Steven Bourgoin’s appeal of his murder convictions. Oral arguments in the appeal took place on Friday.

Bourgoin’s defense is seeking a new trial on grounds that prosecutors unfairly presented trial testimony from a forensic psychiatrist. The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office claims that the testimony did not prejudice Bourgoin’s defense.

Bourgoin argued that he was insane at his trial in 2019. The jurors disagreed, convicting him of five counts of second-degree murder. He’s serving 30 years to life in prison.

In October 2016, Bourgoin was driving the wrong way on I-89 South in Williston when he crashed his truck into a car. Five teenagers were heading home in that car from a concert they’d attended in South Burlington, and all five were killed.

