Arlington man jailed, charged with pointing gun during fight

An Arlington man is spending the weekend at Marble Valley Regional Correctional in Rutland without bail on charges including aggravated assault.

Shane Leland, 31, is accused of pointing a gun at another man during an argument that escalated into a fight. Vermont State Police say it happened at a home on Butternut Gutter in Arlington at about 11:00 p.m. Friday. Troopers arrested him Saturday afternoon.

Leland is due in court in Bennington on Monday afternoon. Besides aggravated assault, he’s also charged with reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so.

