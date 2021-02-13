Arlington Selectboard abandons land purchase that would have created town forest

The Arlington Selectboard has shelved a proposal to buy 400 acres of land on Red Mountain for the purpose of creating a town forest.

According to the Bennington Banner, a 4-1 majority of the board members voted to abandon the project because it posed too many obstacles to overcome. The acquisition of the land would not have cost the town any money, according to the newspaper; the expected costs would have been from improvements to the property and upkeep.

Most of the opposition came from people living on Wilcox Road. That road had been identified as the primary access point for the property, with a parking area for the forest likely to be built at the end of it.