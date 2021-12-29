Burlington, VT — Last night, an armed robbery took place at the Simon’s Gas Station located at 42 Park Street. The robber had the employee open the cash register at knife point and threatened to come back and slit the employee’s throat if police were contacted.

The suspect fled the store with cash and several packs of cigarettes. Camera stills show that he had a pull mask over his face and was heavily clothed but one notable feature that drew interest were his hand tattoos.

The Burlington Police Department were eventually able to identify the suspect as Ian Gardner, 35. Gardner was located and subsequently taken into custody. Records show Gardner was already on furlough for underlying assault and robbery and in the past has been convicted of assault and robbery with injury, aggravated OOC and credit fraud.

Gardner is being held without bail. The case is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident or Gardner’s alleged involvement is asked to contact Detective Chenette at the Burlington Police Department.