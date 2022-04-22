A new military training center is about to be up and running in Vermont. Senator Patrick Leahy helped cut the ribbon on the Army Mountain Warfare School, which will serve the Army and the Vermont National Guard.

The Army Mountain Warfare School spans 82,000 square feet, and among the many features includes a four-story indoor climbing wall, which will allow soldiers to train year-round in military mountaineering. Ribbons were cut at the Camp Ethan Allen training site, and those in the Vermont Army National Guard were happy to see it.

“It’s an impressive facility and I think it speaks volumes about the need for this type of training to build a facility like this,” said Sgt. Robert Niles, an instructor at the Army Mountain Warfare School.

“It’s been a long-standing dream that can accomplish what we set out to do,” said Sgt. Steven Jennings

Many believed it was time for a new facility. “The last time I saw this, it was a hole in the ground,” said Senator Leahy.

“Working out of an old, outdated facility so the experience that we offer here and the outstanding cadre that we have wasn’t really matched by the facility that we were in,” said Major General Gregor Knight.

Senator Leahy secured $30 million for the building in 2020 and is happy to see it come to fruition. This is going to be a world-class facility,” said Senator Leahy. He adds that securing the money is just the beginning. “I could bring money for you, that’s the easy part. The hard part is where you use it, and you train.”

“Getting it completed is a miracle because of the budget cuts in the government and we never thought we would see this day,” said Sgt. Jennings.

There are courses in rough terrain evacuation, assault army climber, and military mountain medicine.

“In our world, the elements can be as bad as the enemy,” said Sgt. Jennings. “By understanding mountains, we could survive and sustain much longer.”

“It’s a skill that soldiers need when they’re deployed at Mountainous regions of the world and it’s very fulfilling to be able to teach that to them,” said Sgt. Niles.

The indoor climbing wall reaches 70 feet high and will allow the school to operate year-round, even when the weather outside is dangerous.

“Especially high winds where tree limbs falling on students the risks would outweigh the rewards of the students,” said Lt. Colonel Steve Gagner, Commander, Army Mountain Warfare School.

The school even took inspiration from the Vermont ski industry. “We’re going to issue equipment to students that is more like a ski lodge than an army supply room because we’re giving them similar equipment.”

The instructors are excited to begin teaching. “If I could teach them one thing or show them one technique to make their life better, safer, or more productive, then I’ve done my job.”

“If you could go to work and do something that you love. It’s really not work. Most days in the military have been like that for me.”

The new building also contains updated classrooms where the facility will house 1500 students, double the amount from the last school.