Around 30,000 absentee ballots turned in so far for NH primary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — About 30,000 New Hampshire voters already have cast their ballots for the Sept. 8 primary thanks to the temporary expansion of absentee voting because of the coronavirus.

The secretary of state’s office told WMUR-TV that about 72,000 absentee ballots have been requested for the primary so far, and roughly 30,000 have been turned in. Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan is urging voters to get their ballots in the mail by Tuesday, Sept. 1, to ensure they arrive on time, or to consider dropping them off with town and city clerks in person. 

