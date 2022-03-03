St. Johnsbury, VT — Investigations into the fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury is ongoing, but an arrest has been made for an assault that occurred before the shooting. 35-year-old Jerry Ramirez of Brooklyn, New York, is currently in the custody of the New York State Police after he was hospitalized Tuesday following a vehicle pursuit in the town of Milan. Ramirez will be extradited to Vermont to face local charges.

Ramirez was arrested for striking a woman in the head while they were inside a parked vehicle outside of the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Tuesday morning and will be charged with Aggravated Assault. The Caledonia County Criminal Court has ordered Ramirez be held on $50,000 bail.

No charges have been filed related to the fatal shooting on Vincent Keithan.