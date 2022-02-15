Holland, VT — The Vermont State Police have arrested a suspect on multiple charges including attempted murder for the shooting of two people that occurred on New Year’s Day in Holland, VT.

Investigations identified 27-year-old Jan Michael Valverde of New Haven, Connecticut, to be the shooter. Valverde had been arrested on unrelated charges in Connecticut on January 18, and faces extradition proceedings before returning to Vermont where he will be charged with two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury.

The two victims, 38-year-old Jason Willey of Derby Line, who was shot in the torso, and his mother, 57-year-old Valerie Lyon of Derby Line are recovering.

Investigations are ongoing but VSP are searching for 34-year-old Jessica Robishaw of Orleans County, VT, on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Jessica Robishaw, 34, of Orleans County, Vermont.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip here.