Burlington, VT — An arrest has been made following a suspected shooting on North Willard Street in Burlington on Sunday. The suspect, 29-year-old Lakeam Bennett of Holyoke, Massachusetts, arrived at the University of Vermont Medical Center shortly after the shooting was reported. Bennett had sustained gunshot wounds and misidentified himself to police officers.

He was later identified and it was discovered that he had arrest warrants from Massachusetts and Rhode Island for firearm violations. Investigations into the shooting incident suggest that Bennett was armed and had tried to force his way into an apartment after he had engaged with the resident and others in a fight earlier that day on Church Street. He was shot during the incident.

Bennett is being held on $10,000 bail for the arrest warrant from Massachusetts and is being held without bail following arraignment on Friday for charges stemming from Sunday’s incident.

Further investigations are ongoing.