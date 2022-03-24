Barre City, VT — Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal pedestrian accident that took place on Websterville Road in East Barre on March 10. Initially, VSP reported that evidence at the scene suggests that 36-year-old Brandi Klassen of Barre, had been hit by a passing vehicle.

On Thursday, VSP received an anonymous tip of a vehicle that may have been involved in the accident. Barre Town Police and a State Police Detective located the vehicle in Barre City and determined that it was involved in the accident after matching evidence from the scene. The vehicle was seized, and the registered owner, 43-year-old William Tolman, was arrested after an interview. Tolman will be arraigned at Washington Superior Court on Friday on a charge of Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Accident and could face additional charges.