Montpelier police arrested an unhoused man Wednesday in connection to an assault at the Montpelier Transit Center, the second incident there in three days.

Police charged Michael Markham, 33, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after learning he was involved in the incident. Police say it started this past Saturday night around 6:30 with Markham and another unhoused man yelling at each other. After that, police say Markham followed the man towards a bridge while holding a knife. After talking to the man Markham followed, police conducted an investigation over four days, arresting Markham Wednesday. He is now being held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

The incident happened just two days before another assault at the transit center where a man working at the warming shelter inside the center was stabbed ten times. Police say that while these two assaults are the latest ones at or near the center, they’ve responded to roughly 175 other calls there in just the last year.

“Not all those calls have to do with the unhoused or the warming shelter per se, but a large portion of those are,” said Sergeant Kevin Moulton of the Montpelier Police Department. “We definitely need to address this issue, and before somebody gets … you know, before a situation turns fatal.”

On a good note, 38-year-old Gabriel DeAngelis, the victim from Monday’s stabbing, is slowly recovering. Julie Bond, the Co-Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Haven homeless shelter where DeAngelis works, says he is still being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, but could be released in a few days.