As local residents across the state continue to get vaccinated, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says they expect to see more and more breakthrough cases. “Since the delta variant began, our rate for breakthrough cases has crept up to about 2.4 percent.”

While that number seems small, we are now dealing with a more highly transmissible variant in the new omicron. As of Monday, the Health Department reported at least three people who have tested positive with the omicron strain.

“It is supposed to be twice as transmissible as the delta variant, which was already twice as transmissible as the preceding one,” said Dr. Levine. “We know there will be more breakthrough cases than 2.4 percent and to me, this will just be the tip of the iceberg.”

Dr. Levine added that there is reason for concern if all the people who got infected have bad outcomes but shared that if you are vaccinated and get a breakthrough case, your protections against the most serious outcomes is quite good.

Tim Lahey, an infectious disease physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center says he has seen a lot of breakthrough infections in people who are immuno-compromised. Dr. Lahey notes an important tool to fight against omicron is to get boosted. “These vaccines still provide incredible protection from hospitalizations and death even from omicron, so there is no better time than yesterday to get vaccinated.”