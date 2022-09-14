Less than two months before the November election, the push is on to pass Article 22, which would make Vermont the first state in the country to ensure reproductive rights in its constitution. Initially known as ‘Prop 5’, it will be listed on the ballot as Article 22, but no matter what it’s called, supporters and opponents say all voters need to educate themselves about what is on the line.

This November when Vermonters get their ballot, in addition to choosing candidates, there will be a question at the top that will ask you to vote Yes or No on Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment. It would add guarantees of abortion rights to the constitution.

Advocates say elective third-trimester abortions are something Vermonters needs to educate themselves on before they vote.

Anne Donahue, the lead spokesperson for Vermonters for Good Government argues the amendment opens the door to “elective third-trimester abortions”. “We could well see an increase if access couldn’t be denied for cases that are really not at all appropriate for a late-term abortion,” said Donahue.

Meanwhile, Sam Donnelly from the Reproductive Liberty Amendment Coalition says this is not the case. “I think from our standpoint the controversy is that our opposition is claiming that this would somehow increase the frequency of third-trimester abortions or make them available, but the facts are third-trimester abortions do not occur in Vermont and that will not change if the amendment passes the vote.”

According to data from the Vermont Department of Health, less than 1% of abortions occur after 21 weeks. Donnelly wants to make sure Vermonters are aware of what Article 22 means before they vote. “It ensures that the rights you and I have today we will have tomorrow and it’s really about making sure important medical decisions stay between patients and their doctors, not politicians.”

Donahue also argues that by referring to “individuals” instead of women, men will gain new rights – ones that could compete with a pregnant woman’s.

“I would hope that it would be rejected because it is not the position even of pro-choice voters if they are aware of it and then the legislature can go back and re-draft something that reflects the majority of Vermonters which is to allow for some degree of regulation oversight when it comes to third-trimester abortions,” said Donahue.

If Article 22 is passed by Vermont voters, there will be no laws and none allowable, restricting or regulating abortion at any time during pregnancy up to birth.