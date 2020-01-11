Artificial intelligence task force to deliver final report to Vermont Legislature

MONTPELIER – A task force that has spent the past year studying the growth and future of artificial intelligence in Vermont is set to deliver its final report to the legislature next week.

Task force members include an engineering professor, a human rights expert and an IBM Fellow, and they plan to ask the legislature to establish a permanent commission on A.I. along with a code of ethics, among other recommendations.

Despite Vermont being one of the first states to launch a formal investigation into the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence, those behind the report say it’s a game of catch-up.

“The technology is going to evolve so fast that traditional systems of governance may not be able to keep up with it,” said Rep. Brian Cina. “We are at a crossroads and the decisions we make now are going to drastically affect the trajectory of artificial intelligence.”​

It’s far from a new technology, but the opportunities and risks have arrived as A.I. has grown from an algorithm used to win a game of checkers in the 1950s into the Amazon Alexa, the self-driving car, or facial recognition software. ​

Dr. John Cohn, an IBM Fellow and Chief Scientist of the IBM Watson lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was impressed with the level of interest in A.I. as the task force held public forums around Vermont last year.

“I’ve been reading about autonomous vehicles, but it was just the other day that I was actually in one and I just realized, the future is now,” Cohn said. “We’re starting to get to the realm of A.I. being able to solve problems that it wasn’t specifically trained to do – super exciting to me.”​

If Cohn’s level of excitement about A.I. matches your level of concern, the task force feels the suggestions in their report would put key decisions on how to use it in good hands.

“We need a panel of experts, not just technologists,” said Dr. Eugene Santos, a professor of engineering at the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth. “We need people across the board of society to have different points of view and really understand where the impacts come from.” ​

The final draft of the report lists the following recommendations:

The establishment of a permanent commission on artificial intelligence to support its development and propose policy initiatives to make that development responsible.

The adoption of an artificial intelligence code of ethics to set standards for responsible artificial intelligence

The creation of incentives for the establishment of an artificial intelligence industry in the state

The support for the responsible use of artificial intelligence by agencies of state and local government.

Enhancements in education and workforce development programs targeted to artificial intelligence, with the recommended involvement of Vermont’s higher education community, in order to bring about a workforce trained in the development and use of artificial intelligence

Greater education of the public on the power and opportunity of artificial intelligence and the risks created by it so Vermont has an informed citizenry on these issues.

​It’s an ambitious report, and like the technology it covers, its future is unpredictable.​

“The interesting part, the tough part, the exciting part will actually be acting on those recommendations,” Dr. Cohn said. “We’re working with the Legislature to make that happen, but I’m pretty proud of Vermont for doing this.”​

The final report will be sent to the Senate Committee on Government Operations and the House Committee on Energy and Technology.