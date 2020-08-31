Artistic hand sanitizing stations promote pandemic safety

A traveller uses hand sanitizer from a dispenser at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Hand-sanitizing stations with art and music are welcoming patrons into some Brattleboro businesses and reminding people to take public health precautions during the pandemic.

The Handy Stations are part of Open Artful Streets, an initiative of the Human Connection Project and Brattleboro Housing Opportunities. The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance is also participating in the pilot project, which received seed money from the Arts Council of Windham County.

The hope is that other communities will begin using them as well. The Brattleboro Select Board approved funding for three Handy Stations.

The goal is to raise enough money for 15 more. Each station costs $1,500.