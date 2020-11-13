As cases surge, quarantine spaces emerge

As cases surge, there’s a new opportunity for Vermonters to quarantine outside of the home.

“We’ve been providing quarantine and isolation facilities for the state of Vermont since the pandemic started,” said Michael Monte, Champlain Housing Trust’s Chief Operating Officer.

And the Champlain Housing Trust will provide once more. This time, it’s the Ho-Hum Motel, their third property in six weeks.

“Not acting as a typical motel. We put people up for the day or for the week and it’s still not acting as a typical motel. We’re not charging anybody directly. The state of Vermont is paying for people’s rooms,” said Monte.

Monte says they’ve supported 160 households so far and he expects that number to go up. On Wednesday, Champlain Housing Trust purchased the motel made possible by a grant from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board using federal CARES act funding.

Deputy commissioner Tracy Dolan with the Vermont Department of Health says spaces like these are highly beneficial.

“We’ve actually found that in some cases, if someone has to go somewhere else to quarantine, and we found that with some students actually, when asked to quarantine in your regular environment it was more difficult but going to a different place that’s uniquely set up for that can be helpful,” said Dolan.

The new quarantine space comes as cases continue to rise and quickly, too. On Thursday, the state saw a total of 109 Covid cases, numbers that reflect those in the spring.

“It tells use that Vermont is not immune. I mean, we were doing very well but the virus is here. It’s just as transmissible as it every was…So it tells us that we really have to double down on our efforts,” said Dolan.

Those interested in quarantining must go through the Agency of Human Services and meet the criteria. Currently, the motel is serving up to 16 rooms and will eventually accommodate 34.

“Vermont has made an amazing effort. Really a startling effort compared to the rest of the country. In terms of making sure that it’s most vulnerable population is taken care of, served, saved during this really crazy time but nevertheless on the mark in terms our work and their work,” said Monte.