As school starts, Burlington tutoring company gives advice on remote learning

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT- Many School districts across Vermont are using a hybrid model with both in-person and remote learning, while other schools will be doing just remote learning.

Either way, most students will be doing some form of remote learning. Remote learning can be difficult for students and their families. Walker Tutoring Services in Burlington says it’s all about time management.

“We have a lot of tutors who are working with students with things like time management, organization, and making sure that they can like make a plan for the week and stick to it,” said Walker Tutoring Business Manager Connie Kent.

Kent said that many parents have expressed concerns about their children staying on top of the remote portion of their classes.

“So, ya know having a regular time of day that you are doing your remote schooling rather than saying oh I’m going to go out and play with my friends in the morning and I’ll do it later,” said Kent.

Kent explained it’s important to have a consistent schedule and place when learning remotely. It is also important to try and limit distractions at home, if possible.

“I think having a routine and sticking with it is pretty key,” said Kent.

Walker Tutoring Services offers virtual and in person tutoring sessions, and Kent says it has been helpful for students to have one-on-one help when they can’t get it from their teachers. She expects to help students brush up on their skills as the school year begins.