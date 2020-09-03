As schools prepare to reopen next week, local leaders seek to ease community concerns

BURLINGTON, Vt. – As Vermont schools prepare to reopen next Tuesday, Burlington officials took questions from the community in a town hall meeting on the subject.

Mayor Miro Weinberger and Superintendent Thomas Flanagan were joined by Dr. William Raszka, a pediatric infectious disease specialist. He opened his remarks with an attempt to ease community concerns about kids returning to school.

“If there’s any take-home message from anything I say, I want everyone who’s listening to this discussion tonight to remember that the prevalence rate in Vermont is much lower than almost anywhere else in the United States,” Dr. Raszka said. “Everyone is barraged every day with the numbers across the United States, rising rates here and there, astronomical surges here and there, particularly in the Sun Belt. That is not Vermont.”

Dr. Raszka also noted that school-based studies have shown that children infrequently spread COVID-19 to other students or adults, and said kids are also less efficient at transmitting the virus. There’s also been optimism over the fact that Vermont didn’t see any outbreaks when childcare centers reopened earlier this summer.

“Schools may be even a bit safer than most other public spaces, because we’re going to be screening people to go in, we’re going to be monitoring very carefully and doing contact isolation,” Dr. Raszka said. “I think it’s actually going to be a very safe public space, but there will be some child that will be diagnosed with COVID-19, and the State health department has really elaborate plans. As soon as we identify someone, we’re going to do contact tracing.”

One town hall participant asked about recent comments from Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French, who suggested schools could enter ‘phase three’ of reopening in two weeks. That would allow for expanded in-person learning beyond the two days that the Burlington School District’s ‘hybrid model’ currently allows for.

“It indicates that we are more ready to come back fully in person, but it’s not a signal that we have to come back,” Superintendent Flanagan said. “My goal is to be back as soon as we can, my hope is early October. There’s a lot to work out to make sure that we can do that.”

The District is planning to send out an updated draft on health and safety guidelines this week after the State reduced physical distancing requirements in schools from six feet to three to six feet.

The changes have allowed for more students to be in buildings at once, and the District is planning to use that extra capacity to allow students with special needs to receive four in-person school days a week.