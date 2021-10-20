As ski season nears, resorts are looking to hire more employees

When ski season approaches, resorts need to staff up. Although many businesses throughout the country are having a difficult time finding workers.

The Vermont Department of Labor is helping ski resorts make some hires. It is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday.

“We have resorts and ski industry employers from all around the state joining us,” Cindy Robillard, Business Services Manager, Vermont Department of Labor said. “So it will be a nice representation of the industry in Vermont.”

The U.S. ski industry lost an estimated $2 billion last winter, according to the National Ski Areas Association.

Amy Laramie, the Director of Communications, Events and Special Projects, at Killington Ski Resort said when they are completely ramped up for staffing they see about 1,900 staff on their team. They don’t expect to get that many this year.

“Last year we only had about 900 team members because we limited operations so much because of COVID,” Laramie said.

Amy Laramie said this year they expect to have 1,500 people for this ski season.

“But we anticipate not being able to fill all those roles and we will likely be down about 20-30% for staffing,” Laramie said.

Killington will have to bring in international workers to help them operate from Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Jamaica. They also increased their wage.

“We are now paying $15 an hour for a starting wage at Killington,” Laramie said.

They aren’t the only ones to do this. Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow will also offer $15.

Ski Vermont will talk about the benefits of careers within the industry. Molly Mahar, President of Ski Vermont said pass sales seem to be trending very positively this year. But they still need staff.

“The ski industry in the winter typically is about 13,000 jobs and almost three quarters of those jobs are seasonal jobs,” Mahar said.

Killington Resort is optimistic about the season and eager to see people out on the slopes.

“It’s great to be out and about and skiing and riding,” Laramie s