As state breaks 3,000 cases, Scott Administration says refrain from multi-household gathering

Governor Phil Scott emphasized the seriousness of preventive measures to curb the spread. This as the state is in its second week of record high case counts.

On Tuesday, the state reported 95 new cases driven by three counties: Washington (32), Chittenden (17), and Orange County (16). Additionally, Middlebury College reported its first two positive cases since students arrived in August.

The Scott Administration attributes the surge to multi-house hold gatherings. This as the state reaches 3,000 total cases.

“From October 1 to the time of Friday’s announcement, 71% were linked to social events,” said Scott.

Commissioner of Department of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak said it took 88 days to reach the first thousand cases. Another 142 days to reach 2,000 cases and only 23 days to reach this mark.

“Again, you’ll see that cases are projected to continue to rise. On average, even getting as high as averaging 100 a day,” said Pieciak.

In Tuesday’s briefing, Dr. Levine said these rising case numbers lit a fire for one deployed department of health employee.

Ogleby was a contact tracer at the start of pandemic and now leads a team tracers.

“Today, I want to share a different perspective. From someone on the other side of those cases. One of our contact tracers,” said Dr. Levine.

“So over the course of the last few weeks we have seen people’s contact lists grow easily in the double digits. It’s unusual for someone to have less than 10 contacts,” said Monica Ogleby, Contact Tracing Clinical Lead with the Department of Health.

When asked about Vermont’s three leading counties, she echoed: “They are all related to social gatherings.”

As a result, she took to Facebook, urging Vermonters to avoid being within 6 feet of someone for greater than 15 minutes, if you don’t need to be.

“I just felt compelled to share with my small community really what a close contact means and how you can avoid being named as a close contact,” she said.

Governor Scott reminds the state to think about the domino effect of your own behavior.

“What I can’t take is seeing this continue to grow because it’s putting our healthcare system and economy and many lives at risk…I’m asking you to please do your part to help,” he said.