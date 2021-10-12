Heating bills likely to higher in New England this winter

The Vermont Fuel Dealers Association says the cost of keeping warm this winter will be higher in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York than last year.

Executive Director Matt Cota propane prices were lower – $2.28 dollars a gallon — last winter due to the lack of demand. Right now, he said, it’s around $3 and more in line with the five-year average.

“When you think about heating oil and propane, most of that fuel is used in just 90 days during that winter season,” Cota said. “The fuel dealers here in Vermont, New York and New Hampshire are well equipped to deal with that rush of demand that occurs in November, December, January and February.”

There are organizations that support people who need help with their utility bills such as the Department for Children and Families.