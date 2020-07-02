As the Fourth approaches, Burlington Concert Band talks about impact of pandemic

BURLINGTON, VT- The Burlington Concert Band has been a staple of Burlington summers since 1851 and an integral part of the city’s Fourth of July celebration for years.

The band typically performs a summer concert series at Battery Park, and it’s July 3 performances are the traditional kick off for the city’s celebration and fireworks on the Waterfront.

But, as it has for everyone, the coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on the Concert Band and what they do. Musical Director Larry Solt said it has been tough not having the band together. Vice President of the band Kathy Schaw said it has been heartbreaking but the band has been keeping in touch via zoom.

