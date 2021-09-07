As unemployment benefits end, Vermont food shelves say they will be busy

Local food shelves are expecting to be busy again, as the extra $300 dollars in jobless benefits ended.

The CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, John Sayles said their food distribution almost doubled when covid began and they will continue to meet this need.

“Food insecurity is financial insecurity,” Sayles said.

The Vermont Foodbank is still a central part of living in pandemic times.

“I am concerned about the loss of the unemployment benefits, that it is going to be really challenging for some folks out there,” Sayles said.

Sayles said he has seen a lot of working families, reaching out.

“Forty percent of the new folks that come to get food help in the last two years, have never looked for help before,” Sayles said.

Three programs recently expired. They are Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. The pandemic unemployment program provided an additional $300 per week to those out of a job during the pandemic.

“I guess if there was one group that most uses charitable food, is families mostly headed by single moms,” Sayles said.

Farryl Bertmann is the Program Director for the Masters of Dietetics Program at the University of Vermont. She said this is affecting many people in Vermont.

“Seeing groups of BIPOC populations that not only had a higher level of food insecurity but the recovery rate was lower than white Vermonters,” Bertmann said.

Just Basics is the umbrella organization for the Montpellier Food Pantry. Jaime Bedard, the Executive Director said they are seeing a steady amount of people still needing help.

“I would say every day that we are open we have been seeing anywhere from 50 to 80 people on average,” Bedard said.

Bedard said she is not worried about having enough food to meet the demand, but there is something else.

“I am worried about having enough staff and volunteers because we are still doing curbside and that takes a lot more people power,” Bedard said.