As we spring into daylight saving time, maple sugaring is in its prime

As we get ready to spring forward into daylight savings time tonight, the sap is flowing, and families and farmers across our region are firing up their sugar houses.

Mike Isham is a fifth generation farmer, and owns Isham Family Farm in Williston. He takes a lot of pride in his work. “A lot of people say its the best maple syrup they’ve ever tasted,” says Isham.

Mike credits that all to the boiling process that he follows. “It’s all small batch, wood fired, craft maple syrup. It’s minimally processed and still done the old fashioned way.”

And right now, we’re in prime sugaring season. “What we need are cold nights and warm days. It’s in the spring time when the trees are bringing up the liquid from the ground up through the tree to form the leaves in the spring. Its the life blood of the tree,” Isham explains.

This winter has been fairly mild, and as the climate trends to warmer winters, Mike says, that certainly changes their work. “As the climate changes, we’re getting longer thaws in the winter, winters aren’t as cold. So we’re doing more sugaring earlier. The sugaring season starts earlier and also ends earlier.”

But regardless of when the Isham farm starts tapping, the one thing that remains the same is their sweet process. “It takes time, I think it’s important that the sap is cooked at 212 degrees as long as possible. That brings out the flavor and the minerals in the sap itself. The cooking is the important part, it’s where you get the flavor.”