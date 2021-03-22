AstraZeneca Covid vaccine 79% effective, could clear for use next month

It’s likely the nation could see its fourth Covid vaccine by next month. This, as researchers announced the AstraZeneca shot is 79 percent effective in reducing your risk to the virus.

There are nearly 80 sites performing the trial around the country, and Vermont is home to one of them. Thousands of Vermonters signed up, but the study only took a few hundred.

Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick, the study’s principle investigator, says almost 79 percent of participants are 65 and older. She says this age demographic sets the state apart from other AstraZeneca trials.

“Something that all Coronavirus vaccine trials have struggled with is making sure that we’re getting that age demographic because that’s really the age demographic at highest risk of getting sick,” said Kirkpatrick.

Thirty-two thousand participants nationwide have received both doses. In Vermont, nearly 300 participants were randomly assigned the shot or the placebo and not told which one. But as Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson were cleared for use, they could find out.

“I was the first person in the state of Vermont to actually receive the first shot of the trial,” said Stevens.

Stevens will continue with the study for the full two years. Though not yet authorized, he says he still feels protected by the shot, knowing that it’s highly effective against hospitalizations and serious illness.

“Ultimately, that’s my goal. That’s the number I care about more,” said Stevens.

He says he volunteered for this study for the safety of his community.

“It was about being that person willing to take the chance on behalf of our people. Because, as Chief, I work on behalf of our people. It’s my job to protect our citizens,” said Stevens.

While the country expects there to be enough vaccine by mid spring, Dr. Kirkpatrick says there is still a need for a fourth one, especially with new variants popping up.

“If the data that came out today (Monday) from AstraZeneca is true, then it’s probably a little more efficacious than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so I think it’s nice to have options,” said Kirkpatrick.

Because it’s inexpensive, easy to make and store, Dr. Kirkpatrick says reaching these final efficacy numbers is a milestone for the country. She says while she is aware of the concerns involved in this drug in Europe, U.S. trial did not find an increased risk of blood clots from participants.

The Food and Drug Administration will carefully review this data in the weeks ahead. If the AstraZeneca vaccine receives emergency-use authorization, it could become the most widely available vaccine in the world.