The Scott Administration says by the spring, at-home testing may become the most common method of Covid-19 testing.

Vermont state officials are working to make this shift after the federal government recently emphasized this testing strategy. This means encouraging the use of rapid tests that you can buy over the counter.

Tuesday evening, the state signed off on requiring insurance companies to cover the cost. According to the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, the emergency rule covers nearly 140,000 Vermonters who purchase commercial insurance in Vermont’s individual, small and large group markets as well as the Vermont Education Health Initiative.

Vermont’s Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says this will require people to self-report their result only if they test positive.

“Fortunately, over the Thanksgiving holidays we had good use of take home test by Vermonters, and we gained even more experience with rapid results testing at our testing sites. You are going to see this type of testing continued and ultimately be our main testing strategy in the future rapid results and take home tests,” said Smith.

Smith says transitioning to this testing practice will include educating people on how to report a positive test. He suggests isolating yourself, calling your health care provider and reporting it to the Department of Health or calling 855 – 722 – 7878. Vermonters should also reach out to their contacts rather than waiting for the department to initiate contact tracing.