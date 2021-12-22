Burlington, VT — With the holidays in full swing, there is a heavy demand for at-home testing kits but pharmacies in the area are already completely sold out.

Lynne Vezina, pharmacist and owner of Vermont Family Pharmacy in Burlington says Friday was the last time she had testing kits in stock and commented how difficult it has been to restock. “We probably sold 12 kits but I can’t get any at this point.”

Vezina also noted that her phone has been ringing nonstop due to high demand for testing kits. “We probably had a dozen people that have called already today,” she said. “We get calls and people coming in looking for them.”

Other pharmacies including the Fairfax Pharmacy are also out of stock and have been bogged down with calls. The manager of Fairfax Pharmacy claims yesterday 49 people called looking for them.

As of Wednesday, Amazon won’t let shoppers buy more than 10 of their at-home PCR tests.

Despite the high demand for the kits, health officials say that it is important to understand the limitations of at home testing. Wouter Rietsema, Vice President for Population Health & Information Services at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh said, “people have to understand the limitations of at-home testing. If you get a negative result, you still have a 10-15 percent chance of having COVID, because they don’t pick up every case.”

Rietsema says they are most useful if you get a positive test.

She also warns individuals buying kits online and recommends doing some research. “I always worry depending on who the seller is. You know, it’s not unheard of to have counterfeit things.”