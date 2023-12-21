Waterbury, VT – While the Winooski River has receded in Waterbury, it’s left behind flood damage that will likely still be visible well into 2024.

Town officials say Monday night’s flooding left nearly 50 households and a number of downtown businesses with anywhere from seven inches to seven feet of water in their basements.

Chief Gary Dillon from the Waterbury Fire Department said that, fortunately, many people were able to get their personal belongings out of their basements in time.

“It appears that people are finally picking up on that, and not loading up their basements and then having to throw it out,” Dillon said. “There’s one dumpster for all these people to use, and it’s not filled like July.”

Dillon says he and other first responders helped rescue a few people whose cars became trapped in flooded streets and roads, while consoling those dealing with two floods in less than six months.

“We had one resident that called the fire department, demanding that we pump her basement out, and I said, ‘Well, we’re a fire department, we don’t do that,'” Dillon said. “She was just so emotionally involved in what was going on that she wasn’t really grasping what was happening.”

Fortunately, for the people who do have a lot on their plates, there are other community members offering them a different kind of plate.

Since Tuesday morning, workers at Stowe Street Cafe have cooked dozens of trays worth of comfort food for anyone dealing with flood damage. The free food can be picked up at the Waterbury town offices.

“We started cooking (Tuesday) morning at about ten o’clock and sent about a dozen quiches out the door,” said Stephanie Biczko, a chef at the cafe since 2015. “Then later in the afternoon we sent out about 12 trays worth of chicken and rice for dinner.”

Biczko, along with the cafe’s owner, Nicole Grenier, add that the town is receiving less volunteer help than expected, and say anyone able to help should come on down.

“The need is definitely there, and if folks are willing to throw on some boots and gloves and pick up some shovels and brooms to really help folks clean up, that would be incredibly tremendous and appreciated,” Grenier said.

If you can’t donate your time but still want to help, they say a great website to visit is waterburycast.org, where you can find links to donate cash to the community. Additionally, they say any Waterbury residents in need of help can send an email to waterburyhelp@gmail.com to report damage.