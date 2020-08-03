At least 85 Vermont inmates held in Mississippi test positive for coronavirus

Early results show 85 Vermont inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at the privately-owned prison in Mississippi where they’re incarcerated, according to an email from the Vermont Department of Corrections.

The agency ordered COVID-19 tests on Thursday for all 219 Vermont inmates at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi. That order came two days after six Vermont inmates who’d been held there tested positive upon being transferred to Marble Valley Regional Correctional in Rutland.

Corrections officials wrote Sunday that one Vermont inmate still held in Mississippi who’d previously been reported as positive is included in the total of 85. They also wrote that since some test results are still pending, the total number of cases may change.