At the Box Office: ‘Go ahead’ & ‘Us and Them’

This week At the Box Office, Film Critic & Asst. Professor at Champlain College Julia Swift is helping us celebrate the Chinese New Year with two digital suggestions.

The first, a television show called ‘Go Ahead’. Swift says it became a huge hit after its’ premiere in Mainland China this past summer. “I watched all forty episodes,” Swift says. The critic tells us the show, available on Viki TV, gives viewers insight on a side of Chinese society that folks in the States don’t often get to see.

Next up, Swift breaks down ‘Us and Them’, a film that follows two people who, throughout the course of a decade, run into each other again and again during the New Year. Swift says, “It’s so beautifully shot. It’s shot in the winter in China and the cinematography is just so beautiful… and again, it’s a different view of China than we usually get to see here in the west.” ‘Us and Them’ is available on Netflix.