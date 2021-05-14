At the Box Office: ‘Hacks’

One comedian, mentoring another…

Film Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift reviews this dark HBO series.

‘Hacks’ follows an established comedian who takes a young comedic writer under her wing. The show stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, and Swift wasn’t left disappointed with this one. She tells us, it had her laughing from the gut, out loud, multiple times! “This is my favorite show I’ve seen in a really long time,” the critic says.

‘Hacks’ isn’t the only content Swift is raving about this week. The Associate Professor gushed about her graduating students at Champlain College, and gave us a peak at some of their work. “These films go to festivals all over the world… I’m so proud of them,” Swift tells us.

The students will be showing their films to their family and friends tonight.