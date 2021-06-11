At the Box Office: ‘In the Heights’

Lin-Manuel Miranda is back at it again with another modernized musical, and Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, is telling us all about it.

“This is a movie that is worth going to theaters for,” Swift says. The critic explains it’s fun for the whole family, and will make you want to sing and dance.

The Broadway hit-turned-film is co-created by no other than Hamilton himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda. He made the music for the summer flick, “You can hear similar beats, similar tones to Hamilton, but not all the songs are the same,” Swift says.

The critic tells us, unlike Hamilton, this one won’t last the ages, “The movie script is not the same as the book that was part of the theater experience. It was the same writer, she rewrote it, but she’s not a screenwriter… so there were way too many characters.”

‘In the Heights’ is available now on HBO and in theaters.