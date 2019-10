MIDDLESEX, VT- Wheels for warmth was established by Phil Scott in 2005. According to Governor Phil Scott, he started the fundraiser for three main reasons. To help keep those warm who can’t afford it, to provide safe and affordable tires, and to rescue any tires from the waste stream.

Volunteers began collecting tires on Thursday and Friday, October 24th and 25th from 2-6pm at DuBois Construction, Middlesex; Stowe Events Field, Stowe; Casella Construction, Mendon; Casella Waste Systems, Williston. People could donate good tires they no longer want or need, or they could bring bad tires to be recycled for a $4 fee.