At the Box Office: ‘Lorelei’

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, raves over Pablo Schreiber’s acting chops in this new drama. “… everything that he’s been in, he plays someone who’s very harsh, so this is a new role for him, and now this is all I want to see him in,” she says.

Schreiber plays a man who reunites with a former girlfriend [Jena Malone], after serving 15 years in prison. Swift says the film follows the two characters, as they ponder what the next step in life is.

Though the critic says ‘Lorelei’ has its’ flaws, she is, overall, happy with the film, “The script wasn’t amazing and fabulous, but I don’t care because it was so beautifully directed, and because Pablo Schreiber is really this special presence and I hope this is his breakout film.”