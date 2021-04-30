At the Box Office: ‘Mare of Easttown’

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, is putting her detective cap on, as she investigates Kate Winslet’s new HBO series.

She tells us about half the show focuses on solving a mysterious murder, while the other dives into the personal lives of the characters.

With all the intrigue aside, Swift wasn’t impressed, “I don’t know why people keep giving this writer projects”. The critic is referring to show creator, Brad Ingelsby. While Swift acknowledges Ingelsby often nabbs “amazing actors” to play his female characters, she also points out a lack of nuance to plotlines, “…there’s just so much about evil men and dead girls. I’m tired of watching evil men and dead girls”.

The film critic goes on to give recommendations for series similar to ‘Mare of Easttown’, including ‘Fortitude’, ‘Dead Water Fell’, and ‘Marcella’. All series mentioned are available via online streaming,