At the Box Office: ‘Midnight Sky’

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, covers ‘Midnight Sky’.

This movie is about A scientist in the Arctic racing to contact a crew of astronauts before returning to a post-apocalyptic Earth.

George Clooney is pulling double duty, acting and directing in ‘Midnight Sky’.

Swift exclaimed that she was excited about the Sci-Fi film saying “The best of Sci-fi is about what’s happening on Earth. Its a way to talk about politics, sociology, and psychology through different people.”

While Swift said was excited about the film, she said she ended up disappointed and thought the film “Dragged like you can’t believe it.”

“This film drags because it can’t decide who its main characters are.” said Swift.

But if you would like something fun and beautiful on in the background, Julia says you could put this movie on, but not many people will sit and watch it because “we keep getting shut out from the two different tones of the movie and the lack of story structure.”

‘Midnight Sky’ is in Theaters now and it will move to Netflix on December 23rd.