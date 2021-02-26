At the Box Office: ‘Minari’

This week at the box office, Film Critic & Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, gives us the long-awaited review of ‘Minari’.

You may remember, back in December, Swift mentioned the story involving a Korean-American family navigating life after moving to Arkansas. At that time, the film’s release was pushed-back… but now it’s finally available to audiences.

‘Minari’ follows a family that buys a plot of land in Arkansas. While some members of the family believe this move is part of fulfilling “The American Dream, others struggle to accept their new reality.

Swift explains the title of the film is also the name of a bitter herb found in some South Korean dishes, “That’s where the name comes from, because Minari can grow anywhere. It grows and then dies and then comes back.”

‘Minari’ is available in theaters and via Video on Demand now.