At the Box Office: Oscars preview

Film’s biggest night is almost here.

In case you need help catching up on this year’s nominees, Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, is breaking down what to study-up on ahead of Sunday.

A couple of the big hitters include ‘Promising Young Woman‘ and ‘Minari‘. Swift explains the Academy Awards are often a chance for film makers to catapult their careers, which may be the case for the creators of these two films. The critic tells us it’s hard to choose a favorite, “…The fact that I’m not sure is so amazing, because I want everybody to see all these movies. If anything, I hope that what this makes you do, and what the Academy Awards make you do, is find some of those movies online and watch them if you haven’t had the chance…”

Swift finds it just as difficult to predict a winner for Best Actor, “Some people are sure it’s going to be Chadwick Boseman, and he was amazing in that role, to me it wasn’t my absolute favorite of his roles…” Swift moves onto Anthony Hopkins’ recent performance, “… The last half hour of ‘The Father‘, to me, was the most amazing acting I’ve seen in years.”

All this “amazing acting” will be highlighted during the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25th at 8pm on ABC.