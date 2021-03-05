At the Box Office: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

What is it they say is a girl’s best friend? Perhaps a fire-breathing dragon!

Film Critic & Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, tells us ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is a movie geared toward young girls. She tells us, “Most animated films tend to star young boys because there’s this thought that young boys will watch just men, and that young girls will watch women or men.” She goes on, “So, having this huge film that Disney put all this money into… not just starring a female character, but also having ‘the bad guys’ as women, is really special and beautiful and very different.”

The film centers around a world in which dragons are real, but most of them have sacrificed themselves to save humankind. Now, the world’s last-known dragon, voiced by Awkwafina, is teaching humans about togetherness.

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is available now in theaters, and on Disney+ with premier access.