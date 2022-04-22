‘At the Box Office’ this week, Julia Swift takes a look at two films – ‘See You Then’ & ‘The Bad Guys’. The first film, ‘See You Then’, is directed by a trans woman, Mari Walker. It’s about a trans woman who was in a relationship in college, and then meets that person later in life, after transitioning. Julia really loved Lynn Chen’s performance as the woman meeting their ex-partner after transitioning, saying “[she’s] the most amazing actress I’ve seen in a long time — I can’t to see more of what she does”. Overall, Julia thought it was a really beautiful film.

‘The Bad Guys’ is an animated film from DreamWorks, and Julia said she was surprised at how sophisticated the camera angles and lighting were. It’s still goofy and fun, however. The voice actors were great as well, but Julia wishes “the script was a little better”. Overall, it’s a fun experience for the whole family!

You can catch ‘See You Then’ on streaming services, and ‘The Bad Guys’ in theaters now.