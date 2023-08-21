For this week’s At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the new rated r comedy titled ‘Strays.’

The movie is about a dog that was abandoned by his lowlife owner. The dog, named Reggie and voiced by Will Ferrell, befriends a group of strays and together embark on an epic adventure to seek revenge against the owner that abandoned him.

“It was not funny. What you see in the trailers are the five minutes where you kind of go haha, but not even a giggle for any time that wasn’t in the trailer,” says Julia. “It was really bad. And you know, every word out of their mouth was curse which is fine I don’t care, but it just didn’t match with what they were doing.”

If you decide to watch Strays, you can catch in today in theatres