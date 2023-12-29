For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift reviews the new film ‘The Boys in the Boat.’

The story, based on the book by the same name, follows the University of Washington crew team that represented the U.S. at the 1936 Olympics in the men’s eight. The film is directed by George Clooney.

While Swift believes the cinematography for the movie is beautiful, she thinks the writing brings it down, saying, “It was beautifully shot, but I felt so bad for the cinematographer and the actors.” She criticizes writer Mark Smith’s inability to focus on a storyline, changing the focus from character to character in what seems like every few minutes. Overall, Swift thinks the film is a “mess.”

‘The Boys in the Boat is in theaters now.