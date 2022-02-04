In this week’s ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is taking a step back from reviewing films on the silver screen and switching gears to the television screen. This week, she reviews the HBO series, ‘The Gilded Age’. It’s written and created by Julian Fellows, the mind behind ‘Downton Abbey’, which had Julia very excited for the show’s premiere. It’s set in the 1880s in New York City, and although it falls a bit short of Julia’s expectations…she absolutely loved the production design. “The sets, the dresses, the streets, the architecture…it’s all amazing and whisks you off to another place in time”, she said.

There’s still a few episodes not yet released — and that’s giving Julia hope that the series is just off to a slow start, and will improve with time. Some episodes have co-directors and co-writers, and that’s a good thing according to Julia. “I’m hoping that infuses a little extra energy….because energy is what this [series] needs”, she said.

‘The Gilded Age’ is streaming now on HBO Max.