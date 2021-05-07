At the Box Office: ‘The Mitchell’s vs. The Machines’

“I have to say, this is not an animated film for really young kids,” Film Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift says.

She tells us, ‘The Mitchell’s vs. The Machines’ is Sony Pictures attempt at going in the opposite direction from what most may be used to seeing in a family-film, “They can’t compete with Disney, in terms of the beauty of the animation…”

The critic goes on to compare the new film to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, “Nothing was very particularly, perfectly done and beautiful, but it kept you paying attention…”

The film follows a family on a road trip, when everyday technology comes to life. It’s available now on Netflix.