In this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift reviews the documentary The Thief Collector. The documentary covers the 1985 theft of Willem de Kooning’s “Woman-Ochre,” one of the most valuable paintings of the 20th century. The painting was cut from its from from the University of Arizona and was discovered three decades later at a home in New Mexico

“The re-enactments are very over the top in a very fun way, so there’s fun and laughter and all kinds of stuff there,” says Julia. “and then we get to the real interviews with the real F.B.I agents and the cops. And then we find that perhaps there were other crimes.”

You can watch The Thief Collector streaming now on demand.